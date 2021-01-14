iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Short Interest Update

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,780,000 shares, a growth of 97.9% from the December 15th total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,463,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $32.59 on Thursday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.19.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,016,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,293,000 after purchasing an additional 743,740 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 557,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after purchasing an additional 282,452 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 552,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after purchasing an additional 180,465 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 407,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 136,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 400,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 223,219 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Read More: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.