iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) is GenWealth Group Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 768,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 68,194 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up 4.6% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $13,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 171.7% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sailer Financial LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. 53.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.61. 28,544,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,292,631. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.91. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

