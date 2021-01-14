iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHB) Trading Up 0.2%

iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHB) shot up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.32 and last traded at $24.29. 93,713 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,505% from the average session volume of 5,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.85.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.