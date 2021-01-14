iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDD) Stock Price Down 0.1%

iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDD)’s stock price fell 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.23 and last traded at $27.26. 40,504 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 258% from the average session volume of 11,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.28.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.28 and a 200 day moving average of $27.34.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDD) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,029 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 4.22% of iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

