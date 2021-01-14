iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ACWI)

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 12,055 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 781% compared to the typical volume of 1,369 call options.

NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.49. 108,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,990,333. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.96. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $53.31 and a one year high of $93.49.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000.

