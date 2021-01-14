iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Powell Investment Advisors LLC

Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA opened at $74.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.90. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $75.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.