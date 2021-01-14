iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,997 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $62,000.

EFA traded up $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $75.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 917,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,952,494. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $75.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.10 and its 200 day moving average is $68.90.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

