iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,415 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 2.1% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $6,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,944.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

BATS:EFV traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,756,444 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.05. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.