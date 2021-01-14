iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stock Position Lessened by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,024 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $72,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,944.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 195.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $87,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS EFV traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.03. 1,756,444 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.