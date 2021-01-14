iShares MSCI Italy ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:EWI)

iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 8,016 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 5,072% compared to the typical daily volume of 155 call options.

NYSEARCA:EWI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.97. The stock had a trading volume of 400,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,390. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.42. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $30.65.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWI. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,172,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,253,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 971.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 108,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 98,331 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 520.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 83,798 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,077,000 after buying an additional 68,459 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

