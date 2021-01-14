iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Bought by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian increased its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of 6 Meridian’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. 6 Meridian owned approximately 0.23% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $6,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 602.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 871.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWU traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $31.17. 245,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,049,046. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $34.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.63 and its 200-day moving average is $27.15.

