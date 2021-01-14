iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) is Access Financial Services Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Access Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,301 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up 3.9% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $8,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 104,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,807,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 79,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 279.2% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 20,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 14,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $166.48. 4,097,474 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.29 and its 200-day moving average is $148.92. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60.

