iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,334 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 2.5% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $20,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,367,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 77,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,097,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 529.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 710,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,694,000 after acquiring an additional 597,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $443,000.

Shares of IWM traded up $4.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $214.60. 2,427,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,461,270. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.49. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $211.73.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

