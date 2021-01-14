iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Position Decreased by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,269 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,321,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,221 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,856,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,146,000 after purchasing an additional 966,040 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,683,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,109,000 after purchasing an additional 741,517 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8,096.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 749,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,316,000 after buying an additional 740,675 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,682,000 after buying an additional 600,413 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $209.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.49. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $211.73.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.