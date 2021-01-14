iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Bought by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,572,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 158.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,220,000 after buying an additional 12,509,462 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,090,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,293 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 7,526,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,269,000 after purchasing an additional 181,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,185,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,101 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.10. 17,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,584,403. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.21 and a 1-year high of $55.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.99.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.