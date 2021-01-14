iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Acquired by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF makes up 2.0% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp owned about 0.22% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $9,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 943,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,026,000 after purchasing an additional 174,499 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,469,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 641.9% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 39,917 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 217,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,480,000 after acquiring an additional 37,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 172,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,583,000 after buying an additional 34,959 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SUB stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.11. 1,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,298. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.01. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $97.45 and a 1 year high of $108.56.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

