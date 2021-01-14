iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by GenWealth Group Inc.

GenWealth Group Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises 3.3% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. GenWealth Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $9,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Motco lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 65.1% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 75.8% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Carlson Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $172.72. The stock had a trading volume of 302,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,503. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.07. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $101.87 and a 1 year high of $174.58.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

