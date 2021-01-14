iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 126,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,200,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 211,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,066,000 after buying an additional 20,413 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 62,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 337.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 24,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 19,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $131.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.77. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.70 and a one year high of $132.19.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

