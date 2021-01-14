iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Purchased by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 286.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,257 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC owned 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $4,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 619.9% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 25,881 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 509.7% in the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 98,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 81,928 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 29,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,236 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

IJK traded up $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $77.15. 11,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,414. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.54 and its 200-day moving average is $66.48. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $36.37 and a twelve month high of $77.19.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.