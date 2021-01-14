iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 99.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,959 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 205.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 27,565 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $88.08 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $88.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.53.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.