iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,892 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $13,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,963,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 454.9% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 13,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 10,690 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 13,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $338,000.

Shares of TIP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $126.95. 87,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,251,924. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.37 and a 52-week high of $127.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.90.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

