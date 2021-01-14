iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Up 0%

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) shares shot up 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.29 and last traded at $50.29. 140,841 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 156% from the average session volume of 55,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.28.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Ford Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 50.7% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 32,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,762,000.

