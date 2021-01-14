Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 458,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ISCNF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,767,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,437. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.22. Isracann Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.39.

About Isracann Biosciences

Isracann Biosciences Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates and produces medical cannabis in Israel and internationally. It also provides property development, facility design and construction, cultivation and processing, administrative, and technology licensing services. The company was formerly known as Atlas Blockchain Group Inc and changed its name to Isracann Biosciences Inc in October 2019.

