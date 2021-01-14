Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 458,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ISCNF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,767,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,437. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.22. Isracann Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.39.
About Isracann Biosciences
