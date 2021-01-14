Italo Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $134.00 (XTA)

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last seven days, Italo has traded 36.4% lower against the dollar. Italo has a total market capitalization of $30,738.16 and approximately $134.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Italo coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Italo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00036629 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00107239 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00061015 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00233789 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00056433 BTC.

Italo Profile

Italo’s total supply is 25,152,032 coins. Italo’s official website is italo.network . Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Italo Coin Trading

Italo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Italo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Italo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Italo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Italo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.