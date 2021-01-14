IXT Trading Up 23.4% This Week (IXT)

IXT (CURRENCY:IXT) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 14th. In the last seven days, IXT has traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IXT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. IXT has a market cap of $288,793.70 and approximately $31.00 worth of IXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00046183 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005503 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.56 or 0.00379871 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00037601 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,566.13 or 0.04059375 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00013470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00013091 BTC.

IXT Profile

IXT is a token. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. IXT’s total supply is 65,778,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,778,844 tokens. The official website for IXT is www.ixt.global . IXT’s official Twitter account is @iXledgertech

According to CryptoCompare, “InsureX is a decentralized marketplace for insurance products based on blockchain technology. This alternative marketplace aims to bring insurers, reinsurers and brokers together in an efficient, cost-effective and transparent manner that skips middlemen and unneeded fees. The InsureX (IXT) token is the underlying token used in the InsureX market by the community, customers and partners to buy data and premium services. “

