IZE 24-Hour Volume Tops $60,792.00 (IZE)

IZE (CURRENCY:IZE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 14th. IZE has a total market cap of $994.04 million and approximately $60,792.00 worth of IZE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IZE has traded 98.6% higher against the dollar. One IZE token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000620 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00036629 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00107239 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00061015 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00233789 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00056433 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,205.46 or 0.83608720 BTC.

About IZE

IZE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,160,881,000 tokens. The official website for IZE is izeholdings.io/en

Buying and Selling IZE

IZE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IZE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IZE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IZE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

