Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) Hits New 12-Month High at $114.15

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $114.15 and last traded at $111.99, with a volume of 936158 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.77.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.25. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

About Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

