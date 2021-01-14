JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Shares Up 6%

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK)’s stock price was up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.79 and last traded at $5.69. Approximately 171,484 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 175,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average is $4.61. The company has a market cap of $28.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.77.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $242.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post -10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAKK. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 413,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 188,500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JAKKS Pacific by 164.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 52,392 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

