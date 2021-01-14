James Hambro & Partners Has $39.68 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

James Hambro & Partners increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 757,038 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,842 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 4.4% of James Hambro & Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Comcast were worth $39,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Comcast by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $50.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,021,383. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.93. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $229.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Comcast’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

