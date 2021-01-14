James Hambro & Partners Sells 25,349 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

James Hambro & Partners decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 53.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25,349 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 0.9% of James Hambro & Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,216,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,598,608,000 after purchasing an additional 230,570 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,229,291,000 after purchasing an additional 995,998 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,192,319,000 after purchasing an additional 249,683 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,846,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,090,916,000 after purchasing an additional 17,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,252,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $480,237,000 after purchasing an additional 27,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.00.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $8.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $353.60. 80,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,298,807. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $355.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

