James T. Collins Sells 1,680 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Stock

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) insider James T. Collins sold 1,680 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $37,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CUBI stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,636. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $24.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $141.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.11 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 17.45%. Analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 631,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 121,703 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $1,272,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 60.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 192,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 72,232 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $659,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 15.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 271,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 35,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

CUBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Customers Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

