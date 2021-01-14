Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Short Interest Update

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,300 shares, a growth of 99.7% from the December 15th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 18,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares during the period.

Shares of JSMD stock opened at $65.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.12. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

