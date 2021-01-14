Japan Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Trading 0.6% Higher

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY)’s stock price rose 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.91 and last traded at $12.85. Approximately 15,707 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 16,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.78.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.35.

About Japan Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:JPXGY)

Japan Exchange Group, Inc provides and operates markets for exchange-traded financial instruments in Japan. The company offers market facilities for securities, securities index futures, and securities options trading, as well as financial instruments obligation assumption services; and publicizes market quotations and facilitates fairness of securities trading.

