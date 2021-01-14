Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Short Interest Update

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 434,500 shares, an increase of 81.1% from the December 15th total of 239,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of JBS stock opened at $9.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.27. JBS has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $14.51.

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. JBS had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of JBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

JBS SA, a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb products and by-products; food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company also produces and commercializes steel cans, plastic resins, soap bases and bars, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; manages industrial residue; purchases and sells soybeans; and produces, cogenerates, and commercializes electric power.

