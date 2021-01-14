JD Bancshares (OTCMKTS:JDVB) Trading Down 11.6%

JD Bancshares Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDVB)’s share price were down 11.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $44.00 and last traded at $44.00. Approximately 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.75.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.55.

About JD Bancshares (OTCMKTS:JDVB)

JD Bancshares Inc provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Southwest Louisiana. The company offers checking, demand, savings, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts; commercial, business, real estate, agricultural, consumer, and mortgage loans; credit cards; and overdraft protection, wire transfer, bill payment, safe deposit box, automatic clearance house origination, online and mobile banking, merchant, and other banking services.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for JD Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.