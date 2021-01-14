Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) a €26.00 Price Target

AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) received a €26.00 ($30.59) target price from Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.28 ($27.39) price objective on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €24.20 ($28.47) price objective on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.50 ($28.82) target price on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €22.93 ($26.98).

Shares of EPA CS opened at €20.07 ($23.61) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €19.82 and a 200 day moving average price of €17.72. AXA SA has a 52-week low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 52-week high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

