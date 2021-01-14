Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF)

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of HORIBA in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.71 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HORIBA’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HORIBA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRIBF opened at $55.50 on Thursday. HORIBA has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.18.

HORIBA Company Profile

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive test, process and environmental, medical-diagnostics, semiconductor, and scientific instruments and systems. Its Automotive Test Systems segment offers emission measurement systems, driveline test systems, automotive emissions analyzers, engine test and brake test systems, and fuel cell and battery test systems; provides vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services; and leases and manages R&D facilities.

