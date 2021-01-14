Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Agree Realty in a report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.88 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.07.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.40). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 39.39%.

ADC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

Shares of NYSE ADC traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,652. Agree Realty has a one year low of $45.23 and a one year high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,777,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,823,000 after purchasing an additional 351,920 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 5.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,329,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,356,000 after acquiring an additional 65,004 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 282.5% in the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 722,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,974,000 after acquiring an additional 533,560 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 82.6% in the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 618,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,385,000 after acquiring an additional 279,902 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 109.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 579,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,077,000 after acquiring an additional 302,819 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 7,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.58 per share, with a total value of $474,471.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 380,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,950,697.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Rubenfaer acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.99 per share, for a total transaction of $94,485.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,394.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 80.52%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.