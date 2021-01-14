Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GFL Environmental in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.30).

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GFL. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

Shares of NYSE GFL opened at $29.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.72. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $777.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.36 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 13,807.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,596,000 after buying an additional 2,689,667 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 42.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,066,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,201,000 after buying an additional 911,541 shares in the last quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 79.0% during the third quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,784,000 after buying an additional 660,000 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the third quarter worth about $11,530,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in GFL Environmental by 103.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,266,000 after buying an additional 483,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

