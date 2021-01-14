Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Acadia Realty Trust’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Acadia Realty Trust in a report released on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.36 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.33). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 8.72%.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AKR. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.78.

Shares of AKR stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,723. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $26.25. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.89, a PEG ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 13.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 508,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 124.0% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 17,521 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 79.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 103,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 46,074 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 26.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

