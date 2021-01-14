Jefferies Financial Group Comments on AvalonBay Communities, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for AvalonBay Communities in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $8.76 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.81. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.07 EPS.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($1.11). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 27.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $150.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.81.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $159.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $229.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,086,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $897,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,244 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,481,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 601.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 272,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,093,000 after purchasing an additional 233,400 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,432,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,312,000 after purchasing an additional 177,000 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 843,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,960,000 after purchasing an additional 141,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 86,676 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

