Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Five Below, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Five Below in a report released on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.11 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.99. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FIVE. ValuEngine downgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Five Below from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Five Below from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.78.

Shares of FIVE opened at $192.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.14. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $195.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.22 and its 200-day moving average is $133.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $476.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.91 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,072,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,954 shares in the company, valued at $7,278,951.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total value of $3,194,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,987,590.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,461 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,259 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 43.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 62.5% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 46.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

