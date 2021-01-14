Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Kingfisher plc’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:KGFHY)

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kingfisher in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.76.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KGFHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kingfisher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KGFHY traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $7.69. The company had a trading volume of 98,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,055. Kingfisher has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $8.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.11.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,350 stores in nine countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

