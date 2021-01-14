Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:OHI)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.19 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.18. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

OHI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JMP Securities raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $35.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.71. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $45.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.62, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($1.18). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $81.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 43,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 25,338 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 244.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 308.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 18,144 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth $206,000. 67.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $918,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 162,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,954,855.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 4,600 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $171,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,180,299.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $50,845 and have sold 230,056 shares valued at $8,513,972. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

