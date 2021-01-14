Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.80 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.79. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 3.78%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SBRA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.64.

SBRA opened at $17.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.29. Sabra Health Care REIT has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $22.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3,438.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,456,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,161 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 146.5% during the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 431,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 256,580 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter valued at about $399,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 230,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

