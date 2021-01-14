Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SVNDY)

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Seven & i in a report released on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Allen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.93 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Seven & i’s FY2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

SVNDY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Seven & i from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seven & i from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

SVNDY opened at $18.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Seven & i has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $20.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.35. The stock has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.17.

Seven & i Company Profile

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses. The company's Domestic Convenience Store Operations segment operates convenience stores. As of May 31, 2018, it operated 19,943 franchised stores and 442 directly operated stores in Japan; and a number of 7-Eleven convenience stores in China and Hawaii.

