Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report released on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.06.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CWST. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $55.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 72.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.34 and its 200 day moving average is $57.13. Casella Waste Systems has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.58.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.12 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $1,222,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,233 shares in the company, valued at $9,301,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.