Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €53.00 Price Target for BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP)

BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) has been assigned a €53.00 ($62.35) target price by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BNP. Barclays set a €37.20 ($43.76) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.60 ($45.41) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €46.41 ($54.60).

Get BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) alerts:

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) stock opened at €45.03 ($52.97) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €44.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €37.45. BNP Paribas SA has a 12-month low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 12-month high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.