JEMTEC Inc. (JTC.V) (CVE:JTC) Stock Price Down 1.6%

JEMTEC Inc. (JTC.V) (CVE:JTC)’s stock price dropped 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.85 and last traded at C$1.85. Approximately 110 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.88.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.03 million and a P/E ratio of 12.33.

About JEMTEC Inc. (JTC.V) (CVE:JTC)

JEMTEC Inc provides integrated technology systems for community-based corrections in Canada. The company offers services and technologies for offender monitoring in Canadian federal and provincial correctional departments. It offers various levels of technology that allows corrections, courts, and police to select from various options ensuring the correct level of offender control.

