JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Stock Price Up 5.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after 140166 raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $15.00. 140166 currently has a neutral rating on the stock. JetBlue Airways traded as high as $16.03 and last traded at $15.72. Approximately 12,485,933 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 8,725,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.92.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the third quarter worth $15,645,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 83.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,199,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 999,769 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 34.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,461,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,885,000 after purchasing an additional 632,664 shares in the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,099,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3,400.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 459,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after buying an additional 445,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.60.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.34 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

